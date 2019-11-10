Virginia Officials: No changes to scheduled youth hunting days

VIRGINIA (WJHL) – One department in Virginia wants people to know that there are no changes when it comes to youth hunting after community members raised concerns.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries posted to social media saying there are no changes to currently scheduled youth hunting days.

They added that all current laws and regulations for hunting in Virginia are posted to their website.

According to the department, any changes to hunting laws would require action by either the Virginia General Assembly or the Board of Game and Inland Fisheries.

At this time they say there are no proposed changes.