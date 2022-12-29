GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes.

God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled water.

EMA personnel, the Emergency Response Chaplain and other volunteers accepted the water as the county remains under a limited countywide declaration of emergency.

God’s Pit Crew works in conjunction with Volunteer Organizations in Disasters and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to provide water to distressed communities.

“Again, our county is very blessed, that when the need arises, others step up to support and assist us through these disasters,” Sipe wrote.

Greene County’s emergency declaration was issued Wednesday afternoon.