Virginia National Guard responds to Buchanan County flooding

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia National Guard is assisting local agencies with flood response in Buchanan County.

Around 10 National Guard soldiers with tactical trucks staged at the emergency command post in Hurley to provide high-water transport capabilities. Soldiers have helped transport food and water and assisted in the evacuation of 12 adults and two children.

(Photo: Virginia National Guard)

(Photo: Virginia National Guard)

(Photo: Virginia National Guard)

(Photo: Virginia National Guard)

Around 30 additional soldiers are standing by and are expected to be ready to respond early Wednesday morning.

Emergency officials say floodwaters pushed more than 20 homes off their foundations in Buchanan County. Around 40 to 50 evacuations took place Monday into Tuesday.

One person remained unaccounted for as of Tuesday evening, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.