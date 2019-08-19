Virginia man sentenced to 20 years on child porn charges

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A man has been sentenced to two decades in prison for child pornography charges.

A Russell County court on Monday sentenced Jonathan Earl Armitage, 37 of Lebanon, to 50 years with 30 years suspended.

Armitage pleaded guilty to 100 counts of possession of child pornography back in February.

Investigators say he downloaded a large number of pornographic images depicting small children.

Armitage will be placed on indefinite supervised probation after he is released from prison.

