UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms a Bristol, Virginia man was taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Unicoi County.

According to THP, William C. Lane, 59, was driving on Interstate 26 near Exit 50 when he struck a guardrail on his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle.

The report says Lane was ejected from the motorcycle and had to be transported to Johnson City Medical Center for his injuries.

No charges are pending from the accident.