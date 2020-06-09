Virginia Lottery: Smyth County man wins $777,777 top prize from scratch game

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One man in Smyth County has 777,777 reasons to celebrate after scratching the top prize in the Lucky 7s Multiplier game.

According to a release from the Virginia Lottery, Allen Shelton, of Sugar Grove, won $777,777 from playing the Lucky 7s Multiplier, which is the highest prize available.

The lottery says this is the first time the top prize has been claimed, meaning there are three more unclaimed top prizes of $777,777.

The release says the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 734,400.

Shelton said he plans to use the winnings to care for his family and possibly buy a new truck.

The release also says Smyth County received more than $3.6 million in lottery funds for public education during the last fiscal year.