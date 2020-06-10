Virginia Lottery: Saltville man wins $170,000 in scratch game

SALTVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – A Saltville man thought he had originally just won a few bucks, but it turned out he had won $170,000 from the Virginia Lottery.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Corey Norris thought he had won $5 or $10 playing the James Bond 007 game.

In actuality, Norris had won $170,000.

“Well, maybe I won my money back or made five bucks,” Norris said in a release, thinking back to when he played the game.

The ticket was purchased at Food Country on Palmer Avenue in Saltville.

Norris is a full-time student who plans to invest his winnings and help his family.

The James Bond 007 game has prizes ranging from $5 up to $170,000.

After Norris’ lucky ticket, one of the original top for prizes in the game remains.

