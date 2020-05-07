Virginia Lottery releases guidelines for legalizing casino-style gambling in approved cities

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Virginia Lottery have unveiled a schedule for legalizing casino style gambling and have launched a website about the process.

Approved legislation allows five cities, including Bristol, to receive referendums later this year regarding opening a proposed casino.

The lottery board will be responsible for licensing, auditing and compliance.

Before the vote in November, certain requirements must be met during the year by specific dates.

Preliminary review documents will be accepted by June 1.

August 14 marks the deadline for the court system to order the question on the ballot.

On November 3, voters will cast their ballots the on question of casino gaming.

Finally in late November, the results will be certified by the State Board of Elections.

You can see the Virginia Lottery’s full set of guidelines by clicking here.

In Bristol, proposals for the selection of a new gaming operator for the proposed casino are now being accepted.

Those written proposals must by submitted to city manager Randy Eads by Friday.

Eads says that Hard Rock, the named operator of the casino last November, is not required to submit their own proposal. However, they will have to do so if they want to be considered.

The selection of the gaming operator will be voted on by the city council.