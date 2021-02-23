Virginia Lottery releases ’emergency regulations’ pertaining to temporary Hard Rock Bristol casino

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Lottery has released what it called “emergency regulations” for the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol.

The regulations state gaming may be conducted in a temporary facility for one year at a temporary casino approved by the city government.

In order to operate, the temporary casino has to align with the facility operator’s construction schedule for the permanent facility.

Hard Rock officials previously told News Channel 11 they were aiming to open the temporary facility in the former Belk location in the second half of this year. The location would be complete with food and gaming options.

However, lottery officials indicate that that’s not likely.

The Virginia Lottery said a temporary casino could not open until licenses are issued, and applications will not even be available until April 2021. They will then have to be reviewed before the issuance of licenses.

The regulations are pending a review by the governor.

You can read the full regulations below. Regulations for a temporary casino can be found starting on page 37: