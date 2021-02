RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Lottery Board has approved initial regulations governing casino gambling.

This comes after voters in Bristol and other Virginia cities approved casino gambling in referenda in the November election.

The Hard Rock Bristol project could be allowed to operate a temporary facility 12 to 18 months after it is granted a license by the state, which may happen in April.

You can view the new approved regulations on the Virginia Lottery website.