Virginia Lottery Board approves Hard Rock Bristol’s pre-certification application

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Lottery Board has approved Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol’s pre-certification application.

This comes as the lottery board plans to hold a meeting next week in Richmond and as the necessary documentation is submitted to the state’s court system to be certified for a referendum in November.

The project would transform the vacant Bristol Mall into a sprawling resort-style casino with a hotel, restaurants, shopping, and outdoor and indoor venue.

The project also must also be approved during that referendum vote during the election.

In a statement to News Channel 11, Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol said, “Now we look forward to the upcoming referendum, when Bristol, Virginia voters will have an historic opportunity to vote yes for the thousands of new, good-paying jobs and millions of dollars in additional tax revenue that the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol will bring to the city.”