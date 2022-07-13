BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Congressman Morgan Griffith, Virginia Governor Youngkin and State Senator Pillion have shared responses to flooding in Buchanan County.

Congressman Morgan Griffith issued the following statement:

“I am committed to helping the people afflicted by flooding in Buchanan County recover. My office and I have been monitoring the aftermath of this disaster. While in Washington for votes, I have spoken with Governor Youngkin about the situation, and I have staff at the scene. “I will continue to advocate for a response that meets the needs of the area. My heart is with the people of the County and the first responders on the ground.”

Congressman Griffith is set to speak with News Channel 11 at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday night live on air.

In a Twitter post, Governor Glen Youngkin responded to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. “I am deeply saddened at the devastating news of flooding in Buchanan County. We are making every resource available to help those impacted,” stated Youngkin. “While rescue and recovery operations continue, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy.”

Overhead shots taken by a drone show severe flooding over parts of Buchanan County on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Billy Bowling.

State Senator Todd Pillion replied to Youngkin’s Twitter post with resources available for missing persons and listed the address for an emergency shelter.

The Buchanan County Chief Deputy Eric Breeding announced at a press briefing Wednesday afternoon that no fatalities have been confirmed, but roughly 40 people remained missing or unaccounted for. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management reported that about 10 miles of county had been heavily damaged, resulting in the destruction of a large amount of property.