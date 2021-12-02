Virginia lawmakers ask president to reverse FEMA decision denying individual assistance to flood victims

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Three federal lawmakers from Virginia have asked President Joe Biden to reverse a decision by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) denying individual assistance to those affected by the Hurley floods.

In a letter released today, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) and Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-VA) asked Biden to approve an appeal that would grant federal assistance to individual residents in and around Hurley, who were affected by the severe flooding, landslides, and mudslides that occurred on Aug. 30.

In the letter, the three lawmakers expressed support for Gov. Ralph Northam’s initial appeal to FEMA. The letter in part reads:

“While we appreciate your recent issuance of a Major Disaster Declaration for Buchanan County, we concur with the Commonwealth’s assessment that IA should be made available to our constituents to assist in their recovery from this tragic flood event.”

They stress individual assistance is an incredibly important tool for communities devastated by natural disasters.

The funds are meant to help with temporary housing, emergency home repairs and property losses.

You can read the full letter below or by clicking here.