Virginia lawmakers adjourn special session without a vote on gun control

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia lawmakers gathered at the state capitol for Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s special called legislative session, following the deadly Virginia Beach shooting.

The general assembly adjourned without taking action. Southwest Virginia Delegate Terry Kilgore from Gate City says Republican lawmakers held a strong stance.

“It’s the best way to go,” Del. Kilgore said. “I mean I came up here and I was not going to vote for anything that would infringe the second amendment rights, so we need to take a deliberate approach to see what actually helps.”

Republicans assigned the state’s bipartisan crime commission to study the Virginia Beach shooting and the governor’s proposed legislation.

Gov. Northam said in statement: “It is shameful and disappointing that republicans in the general assembly refuse to do their jobs, and take immediate action to save lives.”

Del. Kilgore responded to Governor Northam’s statement saying, “You can not make decisions like this on what is best for the entire commonwealth in just one afternoon.”

Southwest Virginia lawmakers will be back in Richmond on November 18th after election day.