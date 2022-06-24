WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A recent social media post by the Virginia Kentucky District Fair has garnered thousands of shares.

The fair posted the winners of its art and baked goods contests on Facebook and users quickly took note of one particular winner: Linda Skeens.

According to the post, Skeens racked up multiple awards and swept the baked goods category with winning cakes, pies, cookies, brownies, savory bread, sweet bread, and candy. In the cookies, savory bread, and candy contests, Skeens came in 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each. She also swept the embroidered pieces category as well.

As of Friday night, the post had nearly 10,000 comments.

“Linda did not come to the fair to play with them,” one person commented.

Another person wrote: “First off just the fact she baked enough to enter for every single prize is crazy enough. I, too, would like some of Linda’s magic sweets.”

The post has been shared more than 10,000 times.