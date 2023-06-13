WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The annual Virginia-Kentucky District Fair is underway in Wise County. The fair kicked off Tuesday and will continue through Saturday.

Gates open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Rides will open at noon on Wednesday, 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and noon on Saturday.

Among the events in this year’s fair is a meet and greet with the one and only Linda Skeens, who went viral after winning multiple awards and sweeping the baked goods category during the fair’s art and baked goods contests last year.

Tickets can be purchased and more information can be found on the fair’s website.