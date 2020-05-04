Virginia Highlands Virtual Job Fair kicks off Monday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Starting Monday, those looking for a new career can do so online through the Virginia Highlands Virtual Job Fair.

In order to participate, you must first make a free account by clicking here and entering some basic information like your name and occupation that interests you.

A verification link will be sent to your email after creating your account.

You can then sign in to the job fair by clicking on the “Virtual Job Fair” banner and visiting business pages and viewing openings.

Regional businesses will have online applications available for job seekers.

The job fair runs through May 8.