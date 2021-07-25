Virginia Highlands Festival underway, antique and vintage show open to public

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Collectors and enthusiasts are welcome to browse the campus of Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center until August 1 as the Virginia Highlands Festival brings more and more history under one roof.

The 72nd Annual Virginia Highlands Festival brings back long-time vendors and new artists to fill the main conference hall every year alongside live music, photography and other local work.

“It’s all sorts of things. It’s not just fine antiques. It’s little pocketbooks, it’s bottles, it’s vintage knickknacks, all sorts of things,” said Christine Webb, director of marketing for the festival. “The fun thing is just coming in and milling around and seeing what you can find.”

Entry to the antique hall is $5 per person, and vendors will remain until August 1.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m, with closing time at 5 p.m. next Sunday.