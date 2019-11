WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Highlands Community College is searching for a new police chief.

The current chief, Blake Andis was elected as sheriff of Washington County, Virginia earlier in November.

Andis has led the Virginia Highlands Community College’s police force since 2012 and will take over as sheriff in January.

On its website, VHCC posted a job opening for a new chief, with the starting salary listed at $46,000.

There was no word on when a new chief will be named.