Virginia Highlands breaks ground on new Advanced Technology Center

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for a new $6 million facility that will allow Virginia Highlands Community College to expand its welding and diesel technology programs.

The Advanced Technology and Workforce Development Center will provide 18,000 square feet of additional instructional space, including new classrooms, industrial laboratories, and more.

The college’s welding and diesel program are currently offered off-campus, but the new center will change that.

The new facility will also provide offices for workforce development and continuing education programs.

The project is expected to be completed by the fall 2022 semester.