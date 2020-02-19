Virginia Highlands Airport to receive $4.85 million grant for runway extension

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon is receiving a large grant to renovate.

According to a release from Congressman Morgan Griffith, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $4.85 million to the airport.

This grant will be used to build a runway extension.

Griffith issued a statement following the announcement, “Virginia Highlands Airport is an important transportation asset in our region. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s grant of $4,850,000 to extend the runway will enhance the airport’s capabilities and contribute to our region’s economy.”

RELATED: Virginia Highlands Airport receives funds for improvement project