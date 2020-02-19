Virginia Highlands Airport to receive $4.85 million grant for runway extension

Local

by: Maya White

Posted: / Updated:

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon is receiving a large grant to renovate.

According to a release from Congressman Morgan Griffith, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $4.85 million to the airport.

This grant will be used to build a runway extension.

Griffith issued a statement following the announcement, “Virginia Highlands Airport is an important transportation asset in our region. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s grant of $4,850,000 to extend the runway will enhance the airport’s capabilities and contribute to our region’s economy.”

RELATED: Virginia Highlands Airport receives funds for improvement project

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss