Virginia High School to hold graduation at Bristol Motor Speedway May 22

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Virginia High School in Bristol have announced plans to hold graduation at the world’s fastest half mile.

In a Facebook post, school officials said in part, “Graduation will be held on Friday, May 22 at 5:00 p.m. at Bristol Motor Speedway. The ceremony will be live-streamed so all family and friends can watch.”

An announcement about graduation was also made by way of a video announcement from NASCAR driver Matt DiBenedetto.

