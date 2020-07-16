Virginia High School football players and coaches trying to stay positive about season’s future

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- Wednesday’s announcement from The Virginia High School League was no surprise to coaches, players or parents.

It was in that announcement that the VHSL said they will consider three proposals for the return of sports, none of which involve playing high school football this fall.

Players we spoke with at Virginia High School in Bristol said they are just thankful options are still on the table.

“This is our last season to have a chance to show to colleges what (our) skills are,” said rising senior and defensive end, Camden Principe.

Right now, the field is unpainted, the practice equipment hasn’t been touched and the stands will remain empty.

“It makes me sad kind of because you may not get to see any of them ever again. It’s kind of the last chance you get to see them all and spend time with all your friends,” Principe said.

The VHSL laid out three options- one completely eliminates football. The others push the season to spring if playing contact sports is safe.

“Numbers continue to rise and even in this area, I don’t know that any of us were completely blindsided by that,” said Virginia High School Head Football Coach Michael Crist. “Then when you take a step back, you also become thankful that you still have two opportunities on the table to play.”

Parents are also trying to figure out what’s next for their kids in terms of athletics.

“My son plays both baseball and football here at Virginia high and as long as there’s an opportunity to actually be on a team and actually be with his teammates, I think that’s the big thing,” said Jeff Davidson whose son is a rising sophomore on the team.

Mostly- everyone is just trying to stay positive about the season’s future.

“There’s an opportunity there with it being different to create some creative scheduling and do some things that haven’t been done before in terms of potential bowl games or a reshuffling of teams not in the playoffs,” Crist said. “So, I think there’s a lot of great things we can do. At the end of the day, it’s about the kids.”

The VHSL committee will meet again on July 27th to vote on which model to go forward with for the return of sports.

