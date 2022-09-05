ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300.

The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin will deliver the starting command for the Friday night clash.

“Food City has stepped up when Virginians needed them most, from Buchanan County flood recovery assistance to aiding families across the Commonwealth,” Youngkin stated in a news release. “I’m honored to serve as the grand marshal for this year’s event.”

“We’re very excited to have Governor Glenn Youngkin serving as Grand Marshal of the 30th Anniversary Food City 300,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO in a news release. “Our company has always been headquartered in Virginia and our team is excited to welcome the Governor to Bristol Motor Speedway.

“His focus on creating jobs and growing our economy has been refreshing and we wish him all the best as he continues those efforts.”

Since Youngkin took office in January, 100,000 jobs have emerged in Virginia, the governor announced.

Travis Staton, a Bristol native and the president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Virginia, will serve as the honorary starter at the event by waving the green flag to unleash the pack.

“As Honorary Starter of the upcoming Food City 300, I’m honored to represent the many first responders, individuals, and organizations that have been working tirelessly to aid those individuals and families who have lost so much over the past year,” Staton said. “It’s a blessing to stand in good company and work beside two amazing individuals, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Steve Smith, who seek the best interests of all Virginians.”

The Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race will launch at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.