Virginia Governor announces IT services company bringing 150 new jobs to Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday morning that 150 new jobs will soon be coming to Southwest Virginia.

1901 Group is a company that provides IT services for the public and private sectors and is investing more than $1 million dollars in Washington County.

A news release issued Monday by Governor Northam’s office said in part, “The new 1901 Group Operations Center at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator in Abingdon will expand the company’s operational footprint and enhance its cloud-based internet technology services.”

Here in Abingdon, Governor Ralph Northam is expected to make a huge announcement regarding industry here in Washington County, VA. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/LwTFt9aMSF — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) March 9, 2020

The 1901 group is centered on IT positions and has a few other locations throughout the state. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/gy35bHguQp — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) March 9, 2020

That release also detailed that the Virginia tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $140,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project.