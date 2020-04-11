Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam yet to sign casino bill

RICHMOND, V.a. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has 24 hours remaining to sign a bill that would legalize casino-style gambling in Virginia — including Bristol.

Gov. Northam said Friday afternoon he’s still considering to sign the bill that would allow casinos in five areas of the Commonwealth.

“I have until midnight to sign the bill, which I haven’t signed anything yet, so you’ll know tomorrow at midnight,” Northam said.

If Gov. Northam signs the bill, plans call for the transformation of the vacant Bristol Mall into Hard Rock Casino Bristol.

The bill would require a local referendum by voters in Bristol, Virginia, as well.