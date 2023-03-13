RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of fallen firefighter Rocky Wood.

According to a release from Youngkin’s office, all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia must be flown at half-staff at all state and local facilities until sunset on Monday, March 13.

Wood served as an employee of the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF), vice mayor of the town of Haysi and chief of the Haysi Volunteer Fire Department. According to a VDOF release, Wood was fighting a wildfire in Buchanan County on March 9 when he was killed.

Dickenson County Sheriff Jeremy Fleming told News Channel 11 that Wood’s death stemmed from an ATV accident.