Virginia Gov. Northam to tour in-person learning at Marion Elementary Wednesday

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – The governor of Virginia will be in Smyth County Wednesday morning to observe in-person learning.

According to the office of Governor Ralph Northam, he will tour in-person learning at Marion Elementary School in Marion.

Northam is expected to begin touring the school around 9:30 a.m. before touring in-person learning at schools in Giles County at noon.

No further details were released regarding Northam’s visit.

News Channel 11 will bring more coverage throughout the day of the governor’s visit.