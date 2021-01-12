Virginia Gov. Northam sets special election to fill State Sen. Ben Chafin’s seat

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has issued a writ of election to declare a special election be held to fill the seat of deceased State Senator Ben Chafin.

The special election will be held March 23, 2021, according to a release from the governor’s office.

You can view the full write of election by clicking here.

The election will determine the representation of the 38th Senate District following Chafin’s death due to COVID-19 complications on January 1.

The governor is responsible for setting a special election date when a vacancy occurs in the General Assembly under the Code of Virginia.

Candidates must file to appear on the ballot by January 22, 2021.

To view candidacy requirements, click here.

The Dickenson County Board of Supervisors had voted unanimously on Monday night to ask the governor set a special election.

Two candidates, Jony Baker and Elijah Leonard, have already announced their intent to campaign for the seat.

You can view the entire resolution passed by the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors below: