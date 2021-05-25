Virginia Gov. Northam announces $50 million investment for foundry coke facility in Buchanan Co., 100 jobs retained

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced an investment of $50 million into a company that produces foundry coke in Buchanan County.

According to a release from the governor’s office, SunCoke Energy, Inc. plans to invest in its Buchanan County facility for refurbishments and upgrades.

SunCoke Energy is a producer of foundry coke, also known as hard coal, which is used in steel production.

“Virginia successfully competed with Ohio for the project, which will retain approximately 100 jobs,” the release states.

Northam described the investment as a “win for Buchanan County” and the region’s coal economy.

“SunCoke Energy has thrived in Southwest Virginia for more than half a century, and this major investment will ensure the company’s longevity in our Commonwealth for decades to come,” said Governor Northam. “This project is an important win for Buchanan County, providing a much-needed boost to the coalfields’ economy and serving as a strong vote of confidence in the region and its skilled workforce.”

The release states SunCoke produces the foundry coke for the steel industry and has facilities in Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Virginia and Brazil.

“SunCoke has been operating the Jewell Coke plant for more than 60 years, and we are happy to continue the good relationship we have had with state and local officials,” said Mike Rippey, President and Chief Executive Officer of SunCoke Energy, Inc. “We are thankful to the Commonwealth of Virginia for providing the VIP grant. As SunCoke works through its customer contracts and prepares to enter into the foundry coke market, Jewell Coke was the ideal facility for the deployment of capital for refurbishment and upgrade of ovens over the next three years.”

The investment was secured in Buchanan County with the help of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, according to the release.