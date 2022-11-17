ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin are visiting Southwest Virginia Thursday.

At noon, the First Lady will present the sixth and final of 2022’s Spirit of Virginia Award to the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon. The award recognizes the special qualities and achievements of Virginians across the state for their contributions to bettering their homes.

Youngkin will accompany the First Lady during the award presentation.

On Thursday morning, Youngkin also announced that $300,000 had been awarded to local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state, courtesy of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. Abingdon received a grant for $5,000 to benefit its “off-season events promotions,” a release from the town of Abingdon states.

Town officials worked alongside local businesses to match those funds for a project the town hopes will promote its shopping, dining, recreation and community events options.

At 2 p.m., Youngkin is also set to visit the Washington County Health Department in Bristol.