LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Energy, also known as Virginia Energy, will hold a series of educational meetings about energy projects in Southwest Virginia beginning in January.

The first meeting is scheduled for Jan. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Russell County Conference Center in Lebanon.

“This educational meeting will be an opportunity for the public to have informal conversations and address questions to various subject matter experts within Virginia Energy,” the department said in a release. “Residents can learn about economic development, solar and potential nuclear projects on mined land and about the coal mining and natural gas programs at Virginia Energy.”

Virginia Energy will accept written comments following the meeting. Comments may be sent via email to vaenergy@energy.virginia.gov or mail to:

Attn: Tarah Kesterson

Virginia Department of Energy

3405 Mountain Empire Road

Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

Future meeting dates, times, and locations will be announced at a later time.