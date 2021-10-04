Virginia Energy launches projects in Buchanan Co. to protect area from coal mining hazards

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Twenty-two homes in Buchanan County will be protected from the current dangers posed by several abandoned mine land (AML) to area houses, officials said Monday.

A release from the Virginia Department of Energy said that work is underway on multiple sites along the Lynn Camp Creek area to fix drainage issues, landslides and close old mine openings.

These projects were made possible by a nearly $700,000 grant that aims to reverse damage to land from coal mining before 1977, the release said.

“Ridding the Lynn Camp Creek community of several of these hazards is the number one goal of our AML program,” said Virginia Energy AML Projects Coordinator Lesa Baker. “We have thousands of these features across the Commonwealth, and we evaluate those that can have the greatest impact every day. With the safety and environmental improvements made during this work, we can celebrate another successful AML reclamation project on the books.”

Virginia Energy — formerly known as the Virginia Department of Mines, Mineral and Energy (DMME) — contracted a crew to remove and repair damages from four landslides. Crews will also close 27 mine openings created for underground coal mining.

The drainage system will also be updated to prevent erosion and protect nearby streams.