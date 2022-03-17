BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – After Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin proposed a bill Wednesday that would suspend the state’s gas tax for three months, drivers are reacting to the potential decrease in cost at the pump.

The tax suspension would shave about 26 cents per gallon off the price of gasoline and diesel, something drivers said would be a big help.

“I do think it would be good,” Virginia resident Deborah Lopez said. “It would help people out a lot through this tough time.”

Patrick Burke, a driver just passing through the state, said he’s in favor.

“That would be great because Virginia’s not known for its great prices on fuel when you’re traveling,” Burke said. “It’s impacting a lot of the small businesses, people that want to travel and stuff, I mean it’s sad.”

Meanwhile, surrounding state residents hope their own lawmakers will think about doing the same.

“My thoughts are they should all do that,” Beth Owens, a Knoxville resident, said. “Tennessee’s talking about that too, and it would help.”

If Virginia does catch a break at the pump, those living close to the state line said they’ll consider crossing over for fuel.

“It wouldn’t be far for me to drive over,” Kingsport resident, Travis Ford said. “If I can save 25, 50 cents a gallon, I’m gonna drive across the line and fill up.”

Now, the price at the pump rests in Virginia lawmakers’ hands.

“There’s not a lot we can do about it, but I guess if you vote then you have a choice,” Bristol, Virginia resident Darryl Greer said. “Every penny counts.”

The bill will go to a special session to be voted on, though there is no word yet on a date for that.