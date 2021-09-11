Virginia doctors pen letter to Glenn Youngkin regarding COVID-19 remarks

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia doctors wrote a letter to Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Glenn Youngkin stating that he was undermining COVID-19 safety measures.
The letter came after Youngkin made statements last month against school mask mandates and said that he would reverse current Governor Ralph Northam’s policy that requires schools to abide by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“People who aspire to leadership should wholeheartedly endorse public health measures that keep followers safe, and we call on Mr. Youngkin to show that he can,” the Committee to Protect Health Care’s letter expressed.
This is a very similar situation to the one that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee found himself in after signing an executive order stating that schools had to have an opt-out option when putting into place mask mandates. Doctors also wrote a letter to him expressing disagreement.