Virginia Dept. of Forestry: 2 wildfires active in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Forestry reports there are two active wildfires as of Thursday morning.

According to the departments fire response map, both fires were active as of 8:19 a.m.

The map reports one fire is at Weller Yard and burning at 300 acres. It has been 10 percent contained, according to VDOF.

The other fire is being reported slightly northwest of the Weller Yard fire. It is 203 acres in size and 95 percent contained.

