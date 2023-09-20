BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Students at a Bristol, Virginia school got an up-close look at a plane Wednesday in their own parking lot.

The Virginia Department of Aviation transports the IconA5 aircraft across the Commonwealth to educate students. On Wednesday, the plane was taken to St. Anne Catholic School in Bristol.

Photo: WJHL

Tony Sotelo with the Department of Aviation told News Channel 11 that the plane was donated to the state.

“We actually bought it for $1, and we use it to go around the Commonwealth to teach students about aviation airplanes and airports,” Sotelo said.

The department hosts roughly 200 similar events each year, according to Sotelo. Wednesday marked the first of the department’s trips to Bristol.

“I’m a former educator myself, and what we’re just trying to do is plant the seed. You know, there are plenty of students out there who were just like me when they were younger, and they already love airplanes and we’ve already reached those kids,” Sotelo said. “But kids who may not know what they want to do, we want them to know they can do anything in aviation. They can be pilots, they can be mechanics, they can make food even. If they want to design clothes, pilots need uniforms. They can do any job they want to do in aviation, and that’s part of the reason why we’re here.”

Sotelo said getting students into aviation is crucial at the moment as the industry faces pilot and mechanic shortages.