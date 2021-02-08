Virginia Creeper Trail nominated for USA Today ‘Favorite Recreational Trail in North America’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities staple and renowned biking trail has been nominated as one of the best recreational trails on the continent by USA Today.

The Virginia Creeper Trail is one of 20 trails nominated for the “10Best USA Today Readers’ Choice 2021 for Favorite Recreational Trail in North America.”

According to a release from the Town of Abingdon, the Creeper Trail’s visitation is up by 30 percent during the pandemic.

“We are very fortunate to have this trail in our backyard to enjoy and stay active during these difficult times,” said Tenille Montgomery, Abingdon Community Relations Specialist.

Extended for 34.3 miles, the Virginia Creeper Trail follows the path of the historic steam engine that once wound into the Iron Mountains. The rail-to-trail path winds through two counties – a favorite among hikers and bikers. USA Today

Voting is open until noon on Monday, February 15. Everyone may vote once per day by clicking here.

As of Monday, February 8, the Creeper Trail was ranked sixth out of all nominated trails in terms of votes.

On Friday, February 26, the 10 winners will be announced.

Other nominees include the Shark Valley Tram Road in the Florida Everglades, the Rio Grande Trail in Colorado and the George S. Mickelson Trail in Black Hills, South Dakota.