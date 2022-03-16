WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A popular Tri-Cities bike trail has been named one of the 10 Best Recreational Trails by the USA Today and could be voted as the best in the country.

The Virginia Creeper Trail was ranked second in the USA Today’s poll of readers as of Monday, following only the Chuck Huckelberry Loop in Tucson, Arizona.

To vote for the Creeper Trail to be named the overall winner, visit the voting site. Voting is limited to one vote per day and ends at noon on April 11. The overall winner will be announced on April 22.

“Extended for 34.3 miles, the Virginia Creeper Trail follows the path of the historic steam engine that once wound into the Iron Mountains. The rail-to-trail path winds through two counties – a favorite among hikers and bikers,” the USA Today site reads.

The original list of 20 nominees was picked with the help of an expert panel, and the top ten were determined by popular vote. Voting for the top ten ended on Feb. 15.

Other trails in the top ten included the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail in Texas, the Swamp Rabbit Trail in South Carolina and the Ke Ala Hele Makalae in Hawaii.

You can find maps of the Virginia Creeper Trail and learn more about the recreational trail by clicking here.