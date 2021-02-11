Virginia committee approves $1.4 million budget to improve Breaks Interstate Park

HAYSI, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia lawmakers are considering spending $1.4 million to upgrade a Southwest Virginia park.

The senate finance committee approved a budget amendment Wednesday to pay for the modernization of Breaks Interstate Park.

According to a release, the amendment was sponsored by Virginia State Senator Todd Pillion in memory of the late Senator Ben Chafin.

“Ben saw the Breaks as the crown jewel of Southwest Virginia,” said Senator Pillion in the release. “He loved the park and never passed up an opportunity to visit, especially when showing it off to those not from the area. That includes other members of the Senate, who now understand all the Breaks has to offer because they experienced it firsthand with Ben. He was a tireless advocate for the park and this is a fitting tribute that will continue allowing Ben to share his love of the Breaks for generations to come.”

Breaks Interstate Park is a massive natural area between Haysi, Virginia and Elkhorn City, Kentucky.

The approved money would be used to upgrade utilities, repair a dam and build new cabins.

The amendment requires full general assembly approval.