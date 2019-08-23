Virginia College of Business seeks to move into former Virginia Intermont campus in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- The former home of Virginia Intermont College could see activity on campus as early as Fall 2020.

A spokesperson for the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia confirmed they have received a new application from the Virginia College of Business to operate out of the former campus.

The application is currently under review.

The SCHEV said the application has not been placed on their council’s agenda at this time.

The Virginia College of Business hopes to open by the Fall 2020 semester, in order to open the school will also need a “provisional certification” from the council before they can recruit students or hold classes.