Virginia Business College to begin classes on Feb. 1

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Business College, which is located on the former campus of Virginia Intermont College, has received state approval to start admitting students and begin classes.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia has granted the new college a “certificate to operate.”

The college says it can begin admitting students with classes starting on Feb. 1.

Classes in the first semester will be online and commuter-based due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the college plans to move to a residential model in the fall.

Virginia Business College offers a bachelor’s degree in business, with concentration options that include accounting, entrepreneurship, human resource management, marketing, and more.