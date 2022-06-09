BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s state budget includes funding for a study about establishing an inland port in Bristol.

An inland port is a way for goods to be moved around by rail.

Sen. Todd Pillion pushed for the funding and the budget sets aside $200,000 to conduct the study.

Currently, the budget is being reviewed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Virginia only has one inland port located in Front Royal.

Pillion told News Channel 11 that the same rails that once hauled coal could be used to move goods from the Tri-Cities region.

“We have particular goods that we produce out here in Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee that we would like to get quickly moved across the commonwealth to our ports and to other places in the country and the world,” Pillion said.

The senator also mentioned supply chain issues and easing traffic on Interstate 81 as other reasons why Bristol needs an inland port.