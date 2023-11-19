ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Board of Education (BOE) is hosting a public listening session on Monday night in Abingdon to allow community members to learn more about the board’s work to create new accountability systems for public schools.

A release from the Virginia BOE said the accountability listening session takes place at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, at 1 Partnership Circle, on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Along with hearing the board’s plan for new accountability measurements for schools, local parents and educators can discuss their expectations for the planned accountability system.