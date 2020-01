JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A nationwide outage is affecting both the Tennessee and Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Virginia DMV posted on Twitter saying that a third party system that is used to conduct numerous transactions is down as of 11:45 AM on Monday.

UPDATE: The nationwide outage of a third party system required to conduct numerous DMV transactions remains ongoing.



Our partners are working diligently to restore service. We apologize for any inconvenience, and thank you for your patience. https://t.co/UxE99VwfX8 — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) January 13, 2020

NATIONWIDE SERVICE OUTAGE: There is currently a nationwide service outage for all driver services. We apologize for any inconvenience and we will post updates as we received them from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. pic.twitter.com/XMIA8N7n3G — TN Dept. of Safety (@TNDeptofSafety) January 13, 2020

Both the Tennessee and Virginia DMVs apologized for the inconvenience while the issue is being resolved.