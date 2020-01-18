Virginia among states suing over new requirements for food stamps

(CNN Newsource/WJHL) — More than a dozen states and the District of Columbia are suing the USDA over new work requirements for food stamp recipients.

Under the new rule, more recipients will have to work to get benefits.

That rule is expected to go into effect in April this year.

Employment is already required for all working age adults without dependents or disabilities, but states can waive it it in high unemployment areas.

The new regulation puts a limit on the degree to which states can waive the mandates.

More than 680,000 thousand people could lose assistance, and the lawsuit claims the new rule violates a federal statue.

Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring joined the lawsuit Thursday seeking to block the Trump Administration’s new rule that would eliminate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for nearly 700,000 Americans, including nearly 4,500 Virginians

“This move from the Trump Administration is unlawful, counterproductive, and cruel,” Herring said in a statement to News Channel 11. “Even if we may not see it, many of our friends and neighbors in communities all across Virginia rely on these important benefits to help feed their children and families during tough times. Food access is critical to the health of families and ultimately whole communities, but the Trump Administration is trying to make access to food even harder for thousands of families in Virginia and around the country. I will stand with my colleagues in protecting these SNAP benefits and making sure that this unlawful rule is not implemented.”