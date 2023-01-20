RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Three bills limiting abortions are unlikely to become law this year after failing in a Virginia Senate subcommittee Friday morning.

Democrats on the Health Professions Subcommittee recommended the full committee kill the bills, a decision that is likely to be upheld by the full committee.

Three bills failed to gain the support needed to move forward to a vote in the legislature. Senate Bill 1483, which would ban abortion after 24 weeks, was rejected 5-4. Senate Bill 1284, a complete abortion ban, and Senate Bill 1385, a 15-week abortion ban, were rejected 6-3.

Sen. Travis Hackworth (R-Richlands) proposed SB 1284, which included exceptions for rape, incest, and threats to the life of the mother.

“Last year when Roe vs. Wade was overturned, I knew that this was the bill that I had to put in because it’s what I really believe,” Hackworth told the committee.

Current Virginia law allows abortion through the second trimester or through 26 weeks of pregnancy.

Sen. Todd Pillion (R-Bristol) sits on the subcommittee. He told News Channel 11 in a statement he was disappointed but not surprised by the outcome of today’s hearing.

“I have always been proud to be pro-life and welcomed the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision returning this issue to the states,” Pillion said. “It is my hope that we can continue to have productive conversations about this issue when the bills are heard in the full Committee on Education and Health next week.”

The full committee is scheduled to meet next Thursday.