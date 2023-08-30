RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) announced changes to store hours.

Starting Sept. 1, 155 Virginia ABC stores will close earlier Monday through Saturday. All stores currently close at either 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. on those days.

“Virginia ABC reviews store hours annually as part of its budget process,” the authority said in a release. “The decision on closing times is driven by an analysis of store sales during the last two hours of the day.”

All 399 stores will also be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays, a change that will affect 14 locations.

On Labor Day, stores will open at their normal times and close at 6 p.m.

“These changes to retail store hours are part of the authority’s focus on efficiency opportunities while maintaining customer service as a top priority,” the authority said.