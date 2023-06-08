WISE, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia-Kentucky District Fair is next week. The reigning winner of the fair’s arts and baked goods contest will be back this year to compete again and hosting a cookbook signing.

Linda Skeens earned her fame at last year’s fair by racking up multiple awards and sweeping the baked goods category. In the cookies, savory bread and candy contests she took home ribbons for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each.

Baked goods aren’t the only thing she’s good at making. Skeens also swept the embroidered pieces category last year too.

When the fair posted last years winners Skeens went viral, making local and national television appearances and authoring her own cookbook – Blue Ribbon Kitchen (which is now available).

The Castlewood, Virginia native will be going back to her stomping grounds to meet fans. She told News Channel 11 that she is competing again this year in several food and arts and crafts categories.

You can meet Skeens Friday and Saturday, June 15 and 16, at 5 p.m. in the Arts and Crafts Building.

The Virginia-Kentucky fair is June 14-18 in Wise, Virginia.

Ahead of the fair- Skeens stopped by First at Four to show us some summer time treats and reflect on how her life has changed since last year’s fair.

Orange Fruit Salad

Makes 8-10 cups

1 1/2 cups cold whole milk

1 (3.4-ounce) package vanilla instant pudding and pie filling

3/4 cup sour cream

1/3 cup thawed orange juice concentrate

2 large red apples, chopped

2 (11-ounce) cans mandarin oranges, drained

1 (20-ounce) ca pineapple tidbits, drained

1 (15.25 -ounce) can tropical fruit, drained

1 (15-ounce) can fruit cocktail, drained

Garnish: sweetened flaked coconut

Directions: In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding for two minutes. Stir in sour cream and orange juice until combined; gently stir in apples, oranges, pineapple, tropical fruit and fruit cocktail. Cover, and chill in refrigerator for at least one hour. Sprinkle with coconut.

Cornflake clusters

Makes about 42

1 cup light corn syrup

1 cup white sugar

4 cups cornflakes

2 cups creamy peanut butter

Directions: Put syrup and sugar in a pot over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, and let boil for one minute. Remove from heat. Add cornflakes and peanut butter. Mix until all the ingredients are fully incorporated. Drop clusters by a heaping tablespoonful onto wax paper. Allow to set on the countertop for several hours before serving.