Vintage Market Days to return to Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fans of the raceway can take it slower soon with a stroll through Bristol Motor Speedway’s Vintage Market.

According to a press release, the flea market/entertainment combo is set to begin June 11 and continue through June 13. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy shopping, music, food and vendors.

Market goers can find their next treasure at the BMS South building inside the South entrance off of Highway 11 E. The release said doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. all three days.

Tickets are $10 for June 11 and 12, and $5 for June 13. Tickets are available at the gate and grant reentry throughout the weekend.

The release states that shoppers can expect original art, antiques, jewelry, handmade crafts, home décor, outdoor furnishing and much more. Food truck vendors will be on site to satisfy any cravings.

For more information regarding the market, click here.